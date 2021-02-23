State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,910 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after purchasing an additional 106,828 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $190.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $236.37.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.08.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

