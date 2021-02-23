State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 28,700 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,527 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 205.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

