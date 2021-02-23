State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 31.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.69.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

