Status Trading 11% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $299.60 million and $208.69 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00054924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.98 or 0.00792543 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00038630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058552 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,348.70 or 0.04665544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

