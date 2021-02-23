Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Down 11.3%

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) shares were down 11.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 855,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 602,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The firm has a market cap of $100.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.09% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

