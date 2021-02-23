Stealth (XST) Market Cap Reaches $7.60 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One Stealth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $7.60 million and $14,935.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000789 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010907 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,691,496 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.