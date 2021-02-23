Steem Dollars One Day Volume Reaches $5.94 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $3.33 or 0.00006930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.78 or 0.01043272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.43 or 0.00383450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00028903 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003772 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,181,387 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

