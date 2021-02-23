Steem Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Steem has a market capitalization of $141.60 million and approximately $40.88 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,341.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $544.24 or 0.01081108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.72 or 0.00386801 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004504 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005311 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 390,953,678 coins and its circulating supply is 373,979,584 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

