SteepCoin Trading Down 31.9% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $86,009.15 and $68.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00775161 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000151 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.