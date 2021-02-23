Stellar (XLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.15 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.11 billion and approximately $3.15 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.84 or 0.00467959 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00070536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081140 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007262 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.16 or 0.00518626 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,482 coins and its circulating supply is 22,484,955,761 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.