Steven R. Downing Sells 6,300 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GNTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. 64,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 16.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

