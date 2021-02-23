Stifel Nicolaus Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $365.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $325.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $337.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

