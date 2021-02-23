Stipend Trading Up 10.2% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $308,753.40 and $314.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stipend has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,999.51 or 0.99555740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.98 or 0.00467437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00278617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.56 or 0.00747882 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00121076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007145 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00034923 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

