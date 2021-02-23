Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 23rd (CMPGY, DSX, GLOG, HNORY, SPOT, TCPC, TGB, TGP, TITN, TLSA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Harvey Norman (OTCMKTS:HNORY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

