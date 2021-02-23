Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 23rd (ABX, BLD, BYD.UN, CLNFF, CLVS, DRETF, EQGPF, FIVN, HDIUF, HSII)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James to C$34.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)

had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets to C$250.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $13.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by Truist from $165.00 to $215.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) had its price target raised by Truist from $25.00 to $40.00.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $148.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price boosted by Truist from $48.00 to $80.00.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $51.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target increased by Truist from $73.00 to $100.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $31.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target increased by Truist from $60.00 to $67.00.

