Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (AZN, BVC, CCH, CML, DGE, DMGT, HAS, LIT, MAB, NESF)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2021


Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 23rd:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 96 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 186 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock.

