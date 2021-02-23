Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (AZN, BVC, CCH, CML, DGE, DMGT, HAS, LIT, MAB, NESF)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 23rd:

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) target price on the stock.

Hays (LON:HAS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 96 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its under review rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quilter (LON:QLT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 186 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on the stock.

