Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 23rd (AAP, GLEN, GLPG, INTU, KOS, MDLA, PANW, PQG, PRRFY, PTE)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280 ($3.66).

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $94.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $500.00 target price on the stock.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.40.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $455.00 price target on the stock.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Premier Foods plc, along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of food and beverage products in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The Company operates in three divisions: Grocery, Hovis and Chilled. Grocery division is comprised of cakes, soups, vegetables, stocks, gravies, spreads, desserts. Hovis segment is comprised of wrapped bread, morning goods, and frozen part-baked products. The chilled segment is comprised of chilled and frozen meat-free products and chilled ready meal. The top brands offered by the company include: Hovis, Mr. Kipling, Quorn, Sharwoods, Cadbury, Bisto, Branston, Ambrosia, Loyd Grossman and Batchelors. Premier Foods plc is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom. “

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $102.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $102.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $197.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s prime product candidate consist SQZ-PBMC-HPV which is in clinical stage. SQZ Biotechnologies Company is based In Watertown, Massachusetts. “

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $435.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $252.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

