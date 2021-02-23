Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 23rd (ADDYY, APAJF, AUTLF, CPG, CTTQF, EQGPF, KHNGY, LZAGY, MGM, SYRS)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 23rd:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Austal (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

