Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,001 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,764% compared to the typical daily volume of 161 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

GMS opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $35.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

