Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vaccinex Put Options (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 6,440 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,016% compared to the typical daily volume of 577 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vaccinex stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.