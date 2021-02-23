StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stake Increased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,790 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of StoneCo worth $62,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $411,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneCo during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 129.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

StoneCo stock opened at $87.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.54 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.