Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Stratasys worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

