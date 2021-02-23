Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $4.67 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.4% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.00 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $194.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock valued at $192,927,683 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

