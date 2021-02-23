Stratis (STRAX) Price Hits $1.25 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $160.20 million and approximately $9.63 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00002475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010837 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,557,538 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

