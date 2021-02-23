Streamit Coin (STREAM) Market Cap Achieves $13,612.92

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 93% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Streamit Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,612.92 and approximately $30.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded up 62.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (CRYPTO:STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 13,529,414 coins. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain based StreamIT brings an opportunity to streamers worldwide to make streaming or vlogging a full-time career and grow from it. StreamIt Video bot is designed to help many streamers and vloggers to retain viewers and build their channel. “

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

