Streamr Price Reaches $0.0840 (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Streamr has a market cap of $70.51 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00055475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.18 or 0.00783114 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00031549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00039889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058641 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.69 or 0.04645005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.