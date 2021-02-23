Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Insider Sells $508,660.88 in Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LRN traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,276. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRN. TheStreet cut Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stride by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

