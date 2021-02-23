Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Trading Down 8.3%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) traded down 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.32. 1,235,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 862,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $223.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.91.
Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBBP)
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.
