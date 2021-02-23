Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.70

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and traded as high as $18.70. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

