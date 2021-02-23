Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 113,700 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.82% of Cellectis worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 43.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 11.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. Cellectis S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.59.

CLLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

