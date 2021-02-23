Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 148,171 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,171 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Phreesia worth $18,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,469,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $67.94 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -113.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

