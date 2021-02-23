Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,504 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

