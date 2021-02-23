Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,256 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 7.59% of The ExOne worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The ExOne Company has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $859.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

