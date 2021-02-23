Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 445,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of B2Gold worth $21,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,386,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,116 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,211,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,037 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in B2Gold by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,136,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,960 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in B2Gold by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,258,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,799,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,286 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have commented on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

