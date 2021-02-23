Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $16.92 Million Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $16,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.65.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

