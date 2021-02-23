Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $18.24 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219,052 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Cameco worth $18,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,632,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $17.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.