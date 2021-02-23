Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $19.90 Million Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 509,271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.81% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $19,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,358,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 624,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

