Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 171.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,926 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Accolade worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,493,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,255,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Accolade stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

