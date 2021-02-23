Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,336 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of AeroVironment worth $13,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $125.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.61 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

