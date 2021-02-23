Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 29,084 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $28,773.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,964,172 shares of company stock worth $114,815,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

