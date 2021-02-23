Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 409.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 946,850 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.03% of Columbia Property Trust worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 32.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,228,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 725,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 97,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

CXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

NYSE CXP opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.40 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.