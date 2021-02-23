Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,457 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Bausch Health Companies worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,930,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,700,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,392 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after purchasing an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,258,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 407,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

BHC stock opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

