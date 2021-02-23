Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,591 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Huazhu Group worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 327,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter.

HTHT stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.00. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

