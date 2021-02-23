Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 23,938 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 120.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,344,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,571 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,038 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.6% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,274,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 580,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRC opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.93 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

