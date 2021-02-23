Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 268,034 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268,034 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $100.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $129.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

