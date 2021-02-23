Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 41,921 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,094 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 41,921 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after acquiring an additional 183,114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 318,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,885,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $3,933,000.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

