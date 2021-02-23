Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 42,543 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,543 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $17,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.