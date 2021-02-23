Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.38

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $18.00. Summer Infant shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 8,217 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $67,065.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Summer Infant stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.