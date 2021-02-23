Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $137.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $142.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

