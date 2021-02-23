Summit Asset Management LLC Has $29.02 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $29,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $68.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.99.

